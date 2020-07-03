Wickford care home death: Man arrested
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a care home.
Police were called to reports that a man in his 60s had been assaulted at the residential home on Swan Lane in Wickford, Essex, just before 19:00 BST on Thursday.
The victim was treated by paramedics but he died at the scene.
Essex Police said a 43-year-old man from Wickford was detained and remains in police custody.