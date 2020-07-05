Image copyright Peter Dutch Image caption The group helped deliver food to NHS workers and collect thousands of items of personal protectecive equipment (PPE)

A man who set up a coronavirus community group on social media says he believes the group has "saved lives".

Colchester Anti Loo Roll Brigade began as a way of supporting vulnerable people in lockdown.

The group now has more than 9,000 members and is registered as a community interest company so it can continue to helping those in need.

Peter Dutch has given up his job to run the group full-time saying he "couldn't walk away from what we're doing".

"It's bigger than just a Facebook page," the former scaffolder said.

Since the page started, the group has helped rehome a family who lost their home in a fire.

They have also provided more than 15,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to local care homes and food to NHS workers.

As a community interest company all the company's profits will be spent within the Colchester area.

Image caption Peter Dutch has given up work to run his community group full-time

Mr Dutch said: "I had a job I should have gone back to months ago... If I went back to work it wouldn't happen, it's a full-time vocational job.

"For sustainability and to keep having an effect we needed to set up the community company."

The group hopes to help vulnerable people within the community and has set up links with homeless charities, a women's refuge and other charities who may need additional support.

"I've become glaringly aware just how many people have nothing," said Mr Dutch.

Image caption The Facebook group helped rehouse a family who were made homeless by a fire

The aim of the company is to "bridge any gap" in services and offer support to existing charities and agencies.

A committee has been set up to help organise projects including creating work experience opportunities for young and homeless people, and rebuilds of homes.

It hopes to raise funds through community events, donations and its own lottery.

"I truly think we have saved lives and importantly we stopped vulnerable people having to go out," Mr Dutch said.

"As a community you can sort out a lot of problems yourselves. I'm excited to start on all the projects."

