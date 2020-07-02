Image copyright Google Image caption The Wakes Arms roundabout and its approaching roads were closed after a man was found seriously injured

Police investigating the death of a man found with stab wounds in a street have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The victim, aged 30, was taken to hospital from Epping Road, Epping, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday, 23 June, but died later that evening.

It is believed he was attacked in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wakes Arms roundabouts in Epping New Road.

Essex Police said a 30-year-old London man was arrested on Tuesday and later released on bail until 24 July.

Detectives said they were still keen to hear from anyone in the area between 15:00 and 20:30 on 23 June.