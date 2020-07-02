Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Brett Rogers was jailed for 32 years for the murders of his mother and her friend, before he was killed in his prison cell in 2017

The mother of a man who killed her and a friend felt she had no "choice" but to have her son live with her when he was released from jail, a report said.

Brett Rogers murdered Gillian Phillips, 54, and David Oakes, 60, at her home in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, in 2015.

Rogers, who was subsequently killed in prison in 2017, had been freed just weeks earlier for attacking his father.

A domestic homicide review was told she felt under pressure to take her son in, despite initially saying she would not.

Rogers was 23 and on licence when he stabbed his mother more than 40 times and Mr Oakes - who she had been caring for - 56 times.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption David Oakes was recovering from cancer and being looked after by Mrs Phillips

Uttlesford Community Safety Partnership ordered the review, which looked at the prisons and probation service, health care, police, housing as well as alcohol and drugs services.

It has been released alongside an NHS England-commissioned independent investigation due to Rogers' extensive involvement with the former North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (NEP).

Rogers was released halfway through a five-year jail sentence in April 2015 for breaking his father's cheek bone and eye socket.

Between April 2010 and March 2012 police were called 14 times to the home of Mrs Phillips, who was separated from Rogers' father, the report said.

It also told how the long-term drug user displayed psychotic behaviour, had been convicted twice of damaging his parents' properties, repeatedly made threats to kill and was sectioned twice under the Mental Health Act.

On one occasion it took six police officers to restrain him, the report said.

Image caption Mrs Phillips and David Oakes were killed at her home in Bentfield Gardens, Stansted Mountfitchet

The author concluded although Rogers was "not a cause for concern" for authorities on release, he posed a "clear and recognised risk to his family".

Mrs Phillips had "felt pressured" not to leave her son homeless, but "it was not a safe option, given his history of aggression, violence and abuse against both parents," the review said.

"The responsibility should not have fallen to her."

The report also noted that the family said they had not received proper support from the mental health trust, while its "exclusive focus" on Rogers' mental health "led to missed opportunities to respond to the domestic abuse he was responsible for".

Thirteen recommendations have now been made to various agencies, which must report back on progress.