Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Crews were called to the blaze at about 02:50 BST at Roydon, near Harlow

Seven vehicles have been destroyed after a fire at two workshops.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to Sedge Green, Roydon, at about 02:50 BST and found "a number of cars alight".

Watch manager Dan Byatt said the blaze was "spreading quickly" and crews "worked really hard to right and contain the fire and limit damage to the workshops to about 30%".

An investigation into the cause of the fire is due to take place.

The blaze was extinguished by 04:40 after crews removed oxygen-acetylene and argon gas cylinders from the workshops.

Image copyright Essex County Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire spread to the rear of two workshops