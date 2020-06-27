Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Southend Police attended the high street in Leigh-on-Sea

A dispersal order has been put in place following reports of a large group of people playing loud music and throwing bottles at a seaside resort.

Officers from Essex Police attended "a large disturbance" in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday night.

Resident Scott Monger said his family saw people throwing rubbish in the sea.

District Commander for Southend, Ch Insp Ian Hughes, said he was "disappointed" with how many people had been in the area.

However, he added that "the majority of people continue to comply with social distancing".

There have been a number of recent incidents nationally in which the relieving of coronavirus lockdown measures and the hot weather have led to people gathering in large numbers, notably in Bournemouth where a "major incident" was declared.

Image copyright Scott Monger Image caption Litter was strewn around Leigh-on-Sea the morning after the gathering

Essex Police said reports had been received at 22:30 BST on Friday "concerning a large group of people" in High Street with "loud music being played and bottles thrown".

Southend Police tweeted: "Officers from #SouthendLPT (Local Policing Team) and @EPDogSection (Essex Police Dog Section) have attended a large disturbance in #Leigh this evening".

Mr Monger said he was "shocked" there appeared to be "no repercussions".

"The way the old town has been treated is disgusting," he said.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Essex Police said they were investigating damage caused to a car in Leigh-on-Sea during the massed gatherings

The dispersal order was put in place after police learned "there are similar plans for people to meet in High Street" on Saturday night.

The order was expected to remain in place between noon and midnight.

Mr Hughes said: "I was disappointed to see the volume of people in the High Street, Leigh-on-Sea last night; however, it is important to acknowledge that the majority of people continue to comply with social distancing.

"While enforcement is a last resort, my officers will take action if necessary."

During the operation, one man was arrested in connection with burglary offences.