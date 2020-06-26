Image copyright Highways England Image caption The M25 was closed clockwise for about two hours on Friday morning

Motorists are facing long delays after a lorry fire caused the M25 to be closed in Essex.

The fire began near junction 27 clockwise towards junction 28 and the road was closed at about 05:30 BST.

Two hours later one lane reopened and the fire has been extinguished.

However, three lanes remain closed for recovery of the lorry and repair to damage of the road. Highways England said there were "severe delays of at least 90 minutes" at about 11:00.