Image copyright Carol Ellis Image caption Diver Steve Ellis said large container ships passing close to the wreck site are causing it to deteriorate

New seabed images provide scientific evidence an "at risk" 17th Century shipwreck is "rapidly deteriorating", says a diver who wants it saved.

The London sank in the Thames estuary in 1665 with the loss of 300 lives.

Historic England commissioned the shipwreck survey. It will be compared to 2016 images to assess its condition.

Steve Ellis, from Essex, said he had seen heavy shipping wash away the battleship's protective mud during a decade of diving.

Image copyright National Maritime Museum, London Image caption This drawing of the London by Willem van de Velde was made about five years before it sank - an event recorded by diarist Samuel Pepys

"I'm always seeing things be uncovered after a ship goes by and the next time I dive, they have gone," the licensed diver from Leigh-on-Sea said.

"Just a couple of weeks ago I spotted a complete leather shoe.

"The scans confirm what I keep saying - the site is rapidly deteriorating."

The London was its way to fight in the Second Anglo-Dutch War (1665-67), when it blew up off Southend-on-Sea.

Image copyright Spectrum/MSDS Marine Image caption The ship has broken in two. Archaeologist Mark Beattie-Edwards said this scan reveals the threat to the site has only got worse

Image copyright Spectrum/MSDS Marine Image caption This scan shows the second half of the ship. The survey cost Historic England just under £40,000

The wreck, which is on Historic England's At Risk Register, was covered by mud until the development of the Thames Gateway port which meant bigger ships sailing on the estuary.

Mr Ellis has already helped bring up hundreds of artefacts, including instruments, gun carriages and a compass.

However, every time he spots something, he has to then seek permission from Historic England each time before he can salvage it, and often objects have disappeared when he dives back down to get them.

Image copyright Steve Ellis Image caption Steve Ellis said this leather shoe was recently uncovered on the seabed, but then it had disappeared on his return

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Volunteers have helped sift through debris recovered from the shipwreck

The Save The London Campaign was set up a year ago by the Nautical Archaeology Society to raise funds to save the wreck.

Its chief executive Mark Beattie-Edwards said their "dream" was for the ship and its artefacts to be housed in a permanent museum in Southend.

He said the new survey provided "empirical evidence the threat to the site has only got worse".

Historic England's maritime archaeologist Hefin Meara said: "Information given to us by Steve Ellis is that the propellers of the big heavy shipping are having an adverse effect.

"We can now compare the recent survey with the 2016 survey to quantify this - and see if this gives us a strong case to go forward."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk