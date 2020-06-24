Image copyright Google Image caption The Wakes Arms roundabout and its approaching roads have been closed

A man who was found in a street with stab wounds has died in hospital.

Essex Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found injured on Epping Road in Epping at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Officers and paramedics treated him for a suspected stab wound at the scene and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police said the Wakes Arms roundabout and its approaching roads had been closed.

A spokesman for the force said they were expected to remain closed during the morning commute as detectives continue their investigation.

The force has launched a murder investigation and anyone with information about the death has been asked to contact officers.