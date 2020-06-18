Image copyright North Essex Garden Communities Image caption Only one of three garden community housing projects was deemed "sustainable" by the planning inspector

Government cash worth £272m to widen part of the A12 has been withdrawn after plans for 34,000 homes nearby were rejected.

The government had pledged the money to widen and improve J24 to J25 in Essex in its 2020 budget.

Both the A12 works and the £272m funding were linked to the West Tey garden development.

But the homes plan was called "unsound" by the planning inspector in May and the funding has now been pulled.

The development west of Marks Tey near Colchester of up to 24,000 homes, and 10,000 to the west of Braintree, were said to be "not justified or deliverable" by the inspector.

A third scheme for 9,000 homes east of Colchester was deemed "sustainable".

'Huge disappointment'

The Garden Communities project to build 43,000 homes over several decades was a collaboration of Tendring, Colchester and Braintree district councils with support from Essex County Council.

A county council spokeswoman said the key reason it had supported the new developments was "that it allows the council to secure investment for infrastructure before houses are built".

"It's therefore disappointing that the A12 funding will now not come forward," she added.

Last month, Braintree's Conservative council leader Graham Butland said the planning inspector's decision was "a huge disappointment and one that will adversely impact on the district for years to come".

