Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police closed the motorway to ensure "a safe exit" for those in the contanier

Fourteen people found in the back of a lorry on a motorway have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

The driver and a passenger were also detained by officers who attended the scene on the M11 near Harlow, in Essex.

Police, who were called called shortly before 18:00 BST on Wednesday, closed the motorway between junctions eight and nine to ensure "a safe exit for those inside the container".

The people who were held were checked by the ambulance service, police said.

The 30-year-old driver and a passenger were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry.

Essex Police said: "Officers located the lorry near Junction nine of the M11 and closed both carriageways to ensure a safe exit for those inside the container.

"Fourteen people from inside the lorry were checked over by the East of England Ambulance Service. They have since been detained on suspicion of immigration offences.

"Another two people, the 30-year-old driver and a passenger, have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry."

Witness Andy Brookes told the PA news agency: "The police closed the road just before my vehicle, then loads more turned up."

The 44-year-old, from Earls Barton, in Northamptonshire, said: "I saw at least four people in the back of the trailer that were wearing Covid face masks, and I saw about six or seven people on the grass at the side of the motorway."