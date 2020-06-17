Image copyright Southend University Hospital Image caption Mr Khor was in hospital for 75 days

An NHS nurse who spent 75 days as a coronavirus patient at the hospital where he works has recovered and walked out to clapping from colleagues.

Felix Khor, 68, spent 45 days in the intensive care ward at Southend Hospital in Essex where he has worked for 15 years, and was on a ventilator.

He then spent several weeks on a different ward.

He was admitted to hospital in early April and was discharged on Monday.

Mr Khor was determined to walk again after being told that people on ventilators for two weeks lost 40 per cent of their muscle.

'So many cared'

He said: "Staff have been so caring, supporting and encouraging. I keep saying to people that honestly, words cannot express enough my gratitude to the care I have been given on Westcliff ward and ICU.

"I never realised that so many people cared about me. It was amazing to have been in lots of people's prayers and thoughts; it has been a huge morale boost."

Up to 200 NHS staff lined the hospital's main corridor to clap for him as he was wheeled out of intensive care last month.

Mr Khor, who lives in Shoebury, joined Southend Hospital in 2005 as part of the resuscitation training team.

Gardening ahead

He continued working at the hospital following his retirement as part of the staff bank in the emergency department.

He plans to retire fully after recovering from Covid-19 and is looking forward to gardening.

"I know half of my plants will be dead, but I'll start again, I love my gardening," he said.

"This year has just been my missing summer, but like me, my garden will flourish once again."

