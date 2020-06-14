Image caption Police have closed Water Lane in Roydon while investigations continue

A man injured in a "drive-by" shooting after a party has died.

The victim, who was shot multiple times outside a property in Roydon, Essex, was one of three people hurt in the gun attack on Saturday.

He has since died in hospital, Essex Police said. Two women in their 20s who sustained single gunshot wounds were not seriously injured.

Detectives have appealed for any information which could assist their murder investigation to come forward.

After the shooting at about 05:00 BST, the suspects fled and drove off in the direction of Harlow, the force said.

Det Insp Greg Wood, said the investigation was "progressing well" and officers were "beginning to build up a picture of what happened".