Image caption Police have closed Water Lane in Roydon while investigations continue

Three people have been injured in a "drive-by" shooting after a party.

Police were called to a property in Water Lane in Roydon, Harlow, at about 05:00 BST, following reports gunshots had been fired at people from a car.

A man in his 50s suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Two women are also in hospital.

The suspects fled and drove off in the direction of Harlow, Essex Police said as they appealed for information.

"It was reported that a number of people had arrived in a car and fired several gunshots at a group of people who were outside the address, having attended a party there." the force said.

The women in their 20s sustained single gunshot wounds and their condition was not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.