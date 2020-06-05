Essex

Crows 'terrorise' staff at Essex Police headquarters

  • 5 June 2020
Crows warning sign Image copyright @DDCPippaMills
Image caption A warning sign advises visitors to "wear a hat or use an umbrella" to protect themselves

Police officers and staff are being "terrorised" by a family of crows that is nesting at its headquarters.

Essex Police Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills warned visitors to the site to "beware" and "keep calm and keep walking" in a tweet about the issue.

She shared a photo of a warning sign which has been put up at Essex Police HQ.

It advises people to "take an alternative route" or "wear a hat or use an umbrella".

The sign urges people to "not act aggressive as they will feel threatened".

In a tweet, Ms Mills said the family of crows had been "terrorising staff who walk in front of the buildings".

