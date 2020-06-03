Image copyright Alamy Image caption Concerned rail workers spotted a pair of feet but "no signs of life" within the railway boundary

A naked man who was sunbathing near a railway line was mistaken for a dead body by police.

Concerned rail workers spotted a pair of feet but "no signs of life" within the railway boundary in Essex, British Transport Police said.

In a tweet, BTP said: "Rushing to the scene, officers found a man in his late 30s enjoying some nude sunbathing."

It happened as temperatures reached 25 C (77 F) on Monday. BTP added: "Please don't sunbathe nude on the railway."

The BBC has asked police for details of where the man was found.

A spokeswoman for rail operator C2C, which runs a number of services in Essex, said while it did not believe the most recent incident had taken place on their property, they had experienced similar incidents in the past.

"It is not as uncommon as you might think," she said.

It is understood sunbathing on railway property would be classified as trespass and dealt with accordingly.

The BBC has also approached Network Rail for further details.