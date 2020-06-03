Image copyright Google Image caption The clash happened in Chantry Close, Clacton-on-Sea, causing power to be switched off in the area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a van drove into a house leading to the electricity being turned off for a number of homes.

The crash took place at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday in Chantry Close, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Power was turned off for a few homes in the area and engineers are on site.

A man in his 30s is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, Essex Police said. A second man his 30s was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

He also remains in custody.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Essex Police.