Image caption The victims were targeted within 24 hours of one another in Essex

A 13-year-old girl and a woman have been attacked by a man thought to be wearing a face mask, police have said.

The girl was grabbed in woodland and screamed then hit the man who fled from the scene in Dunmow, Essex, on Friday.

It happened after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted in an alleyway in the area at about 22:45 BST on Thursday.

Police are linking the attacks and said the suspect had his face partly covered, possibly by a face mask.

Officers have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and urged people to be vigilant.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton said: "Specialist detectives are working around the clock to identify this man, who attacked a woman and a teenage girl while they walked alone.

"We are continuing forensic examinations of both locations while other inquiries continue."

He urged anyone who may have seen a man running off and acting suspiciously or those with any footage to contact police.

The girl reported being grabbed from behind as she was talking on her phone at about 18:45 BST near Flitch Green estate.

The woman was grabbed off Chelmsford Road before she fought him off after he sexually assaulted her over her clothing.

The suspect is said to be white, of slim build and in his 20s, and was wearing a dark hoody top.