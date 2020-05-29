Image copyright @Bigbluecleanup Image caption The whale was spotted early on Friday morning

A dead whale has washed up on a beach on the Essex coast.

The mammal, which is about 40ft (12m) long, was seen in shallow water metres from the sand near Clacton at about 08:00 BST.

Dave Bolton, who saw the carcass, described it as "a very sad sight".

Police said they were working with other organisations to decide how to remove the whale. They have cordoned off an area opposite the Kingscliffe Hotel and urged people to stay away.

Mr Bolton, 83, said: "I was driving along the seafront when I saw lots of people looking over the railings, so I got out and saw the poor animal - it was a very sad sight indeed."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The area has been cordoned off

Resident Les Fensom said he understood the whale had been floating off the coast but "washed in on the tide and was now stuck around a groyne".

"When the tide goes out it will be stuck on the sand, which won't be good."