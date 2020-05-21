Image copyright Google Image caption Hamford Primary Academy in Essex closed this week after two children were confirmed to have coronavirus

A primary school has closed after two children tested positive for coronavirus.

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, informed parents in an email on Monday.

The two pupils, who were from the same key worker family, had not shown any symptoms and had been at the school last week.

A spokeswoman for the school said "the safety of our children, families, and community" was behind the decision.

All children who attended last week were advised to book a coronavirus test, as were their parents, she said.

Staff have been tested, but the school did not say whether any results had come back.

The school's academy trust, Public Health England and the NHS were consulted before Tuesday's closure, she said.

After a deep clean of the building, the academy was now focused on "detailed preparations for a safe return for children", the spokeswoman added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Although most children are being educated at home schools have remained open for the children of key workers and those that are vulnerable

Some councils in England have expressed opposition to reopening schools amid safety concerns.

From 1 June, children in Nursery, Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 in England will be able to return to school if certain conditions are met.

A school Norfolk has also closed "as a precautionary measure" after a key worker whose child was attending the school tested positive for coronavirus.

Peterhouse Primary Academy in Great Yarmouth told parents: "Unfortunately we have had a lot of staff in this week getting ready for the proposed opening of schools after 1st June.

"This means that until they have been tested, we do not have enough staff to safely open the school."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk