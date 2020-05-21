Image caption Colchester United's Harry Pell is auctioning his short worn against Manchester United

A League Two footballer is auctioning his EFL Cup quarter-final shirt worn at Old Trafford for charity after a fan lost his new-born son.

Daniel Whymark and his wife Katie, of Colchester, started fundraising for baby bereavement charities after their son Lucas died in October.

Colchester United's Harry Pell offered his shirt from the Manchester United game to help the couple's efforts.

He said Daniel was "a genuine lovely geezer" who was "so grateful".

Image caption Daniel and Katie Whymark lost their new-born son, Lucas, in October

Pell is auctioning his number 8 shirt from the club's EFL Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United in December.

Colchester United had knocked out Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harry Pell, pictured against Manchester United's Nemanja Matic, started for Colchester United in their EFL Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford

Daniel said: "It's the shirt he wore in the one of the biggest games in his career and he's willing to give that up to support baby bereavement charities and support us - it's just unbelievable."

So far the highest bid is £2,100, with the auction set to end on Saturday.

The Whymarks' own fundraising page has generated £2,450 for the charities.

