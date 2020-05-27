Image copyright Katie Partridge Image caption Nicky Price postponed her real wedding because of coronavirus lockdown measures

A hospital worker was "married" in a mock ceremony in the corridors, in full personal protective equipment (PPE), on what should have been her wedding day.

Nicky Price was due to get hitched with Will Bussell this month, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple postponed it until October.

Instead, friends at Basildon Hospital in Essex arranged the surprise event with one colleague posing as the groom by wearing a photo on his face visor.

Ms Price said it was "amazing".

The physiotherapist works on the critical care unit where they "wean" recovering Covid-19 patients off their ventilators.

Respiratory lead, Katie Partridge, who posted a video of the ceremony on social media, said: "In true hero form Nicky is on shift with us today so in true hospital PPE style we arranged a Covid wedding.

"No PPE was wasted in the making [of this video] - we did our shift in our wedding attire."

Image copyright Katie Partridge Image caption The "wedding party" kept on their PPE and went straight back to work

Image copyright Nicky Price Image caption Nicky Price was due to marry engineer Will Bussell on 15 May

Other staff making up the "wedding party" wore signs on their protective visors indicating their role, including parents of the bride, best man and maid of honour.

The blushing bride (although it was hard to tell behind the protective face mask), was resplendent in an off-white combination of overalls and smock, blue latex gloves and boot coverings and she carried a tissue paper bouquet.

Image copyright Nicky Price Image caption Treats, including a three-tier wedding cake made from pies, were also provided

The "father of the bride" accompanied her down the hospital corridor "aisle" to her "groom".

To a rousing round of applause the couple were pronounced "PPE husband and wife", after which the bride threw her flowers to the bridesmaids.

"My team really did me proud and made it a fantastic start to what turned into a very special day - one we will never forget," Ms Price said.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk