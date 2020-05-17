Braintree murder arrest after man found dead at pub
17 May 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body at a pub.
Police were called to reports a man had been found dead at the Swiss Bell pub in Mountbatten Road in Braintree, Essex, at 08:45 BST.
A man who was detained at the scene remains in custody, Essex Police said.
Witnesses reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulances outside the pub on Sunday morning.