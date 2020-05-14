Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea on 12 December

A sixth man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Essex.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff-on-Sea, died at a property in Tintern Avenue, in the town, on 12 December. A second man was injured.

Mitchell Harris, 29, of Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford later.

Five other men have also been charged in connection with the incident are due to stand trial at Basildon Crown Court later this year: