Image copyright PA Media Image caption Anthony Canty and Katie Sullivan welcomed dachshund Lucky Lola to their home the night before the big win

A man who last month helped save the life of a police officer who had a heart attack on a bus has won £1m on the Euromillions lottery.

Anthony Canty, 33, from Maldon in Essex, gave the officer CPR when he collapsed on a bus from Witham in April.

He won the money in the Euromillions draw on 5 May.

The officer, who has since recovered, told Mr Canty "good karma happens to good people".

Mr Canty, who has worked throughout the lockdown maintaining water supplies, was on a bus home from work when the police officer collapsed into his lap.

He gave the officer CPR with the help of instructions from a 999 operator and first aid training he had at work.

The officer was airlifted to hospital and spent five days in intensive care.

Mr Canty, who has stayed in touch with the officer, said: "I phoned him [about] the win and he said 'good karma happens to good people',"

The father of two bought his ticket at The Tolleyshop in Spital Road, Maldon, and found out he had won while he was on the train to work.

He said: "I do know that I'm not giving up work.

"I like it and I'm proud of what we do so I'm definitely not giving that up."