Image copyright Coke family/GoFundMe Image caption Greg Coke died on 15 April after contracting coronavirus

Friends have paid tribute to a "larger-than-life" father-of-three who died after contracting coronavirus.

Greg Coke, 54, had been in good health before contracting Covid-19 and dying at Southend Hospital on 15 April.

With funeral guests limited, people who knew him stood along the route to Southend Crematorium to clap as the hearse carrying him passed.

Friend Sarah Gallagher said Mr Coke's death was "a great loss to many, many people".

As only a limited number of people are permitted at funerals because of lockdown restrictions, many of Mr Coke's friends were unable to attend.

Instead they paid their tributes from a distance, standing apart as they clapped as the cortege proceeded along North Avenue in Southend.

They also set up an online fundraiser which attracted donations of nearly £7,000 towards the cost of his funeral.

'Massive personality'

Ms Gallagher, a friend for more than 25 years, said Mr Coke was well known for his "big, boisterous personality" and his distinctive American accent.

"Once you met him you never forgot him because he had this massive personality and big smile," she said.

Mr Coke, whose parents were from Jamaica, had worked at manufacturer Olympus Keymed in Southend for 28 years and had three children with his wife Michelle.

"People have put the most amazing tributes to Greg [about] how kind he was to people," said Ms Gallagher.

"It's a great loss to many, many people."

Writing on the fundraising page, Mrs Coke wrote the "kindness and generosity of everyone" had been "overwhelming".

"Thank you so much to all of you who were kind enough to donate. We really do appreciate it," she said.

