Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Kerrin Repman, 29, was described as a "talented chef" by his family

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist.

Kerrin Repman, 29, was killed when his motorbike was struck by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Dovercourt, near Harwich, on 15 April.

Essex Police said the 33-year-old woman from Waltham Cross was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A man, 19, previously arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder was released on bail until 19 May.

Police said two other men, aged 46 and 54, were both released under investigation.

Image copyright Geograph/JThomas Image caption Mr Repman's motorbike was hit on Marine Parade, Dovercourt

Detectives are continuing to search for Keith McCarthy, 40, who they also want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

He is described as 5ft 5ins (165cm) tall and is believed to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Detectives are continuing to search for Keith McCarthy, 40, who they want to talk to in connection with the incident

Officers previously said they believed the crash at 14:25 BST on Marine Parade was targeted.

Mr Repman's family described the father of three as a "talented chef" with a "big heart".