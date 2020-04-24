Image copyright RSPCA

A girl was left "hysterical" after finding a snake slithering across the bathroom floor of her family home.

The "quite scared" reptile then made for the toilet in the house in Grays, Essex, where it curled up inside the bowl.

The 0.9m (3ft) corn snake is thought to be an escaped pet, but as it was not microchipped, RSPCA rescuers do not know where it came from.

The snake, described as "feisty", has been taken to a wildlife centre.

RSPCA animal collection officer Joe White said: "The caller's daughter found the snake in their bathroom and was absolutely hysterical.

"A lot of people find snakes very frightening so it must have been a huge shock to come across one slithering around the bathroom.

"The snake was obviously quite scared by the commotion too, as he slithered inside the toilet."

Mr White, who specialises in exotic animals, had to reach through the toilet to retrieve the coiled corn snake, which he said was "a little skinny, but feisty - and that's usually a good sign".

Corn snakes can grow to 1.5m (5ft) in length and although they are not venomous, they but may bite under stress or if they smell food.

The RSPCA said snakes were "talented escape artists" because of their ability to slip through small gaps in enclosures or loose-fitting lids, and advised owners to secure vivariums and have their pet microchipped.