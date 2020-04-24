Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption Socks the cat had become too "curious", the fire service said

A cat whose "curiosity got the better of him" had to be rescued after getting himself stuck in a cavity wall.

Socks became trapped in the gap on the second floor of a block of flats in Waltham Abbey, Essex, on Thursday afternoon.

"It was clear he was not able to get himself out," Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

Crews cut a hole in the wall and the cat was safely returned to his "grateful" owner.