A cartoonist has been posting drawings of life in lockdown to "make people smile" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darren Goddard, from Southend, Essex, has been uploading daily on his Facebook page and attracting hundreds of positive comments.

The 48-year-old said he was compiling them in book called "My Ludicrous Life in Lockdown".

He said: "I hope to get my cartoons published as a reminder of these strange times."

Mr Goddard, known for his murals in Southend, was evicted from his flat just before the government's lockdown measures came in last month.

"Myself and Purdy, my dog, were on the verge of becoming homeless when my step-mum said I could stay with her and her neighbour looked after Purdy.

"I've since found myself somewhere to live and was reunited with Purdy."

He started drawing cartoons about living under the lockdown measures with his dog and posting them on social media.

Mr Goddard said: "They have made an awful lot of people smile and they look forward to my daily cartoons."

As well as the positive comments, the cartoons have had hundreds of likes on Facebook and featured in the Southend Echo.

But despite being able to chronicle his life with Purdy he said: "Unfortunately I don't get to see my step-mum every day, but I still shop for her."

