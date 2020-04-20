Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ronan O'Rahilly founded Radio Caroline in 1964 broadcasting pop music off the Essex coast

The founder of Radio Caroline - the first pirate radio station off the UK - Ronan O'Rahilly has died aged 79.

His death was announced by the current Radio Caroline, which still exists off the Essex coast.

The station was founded in 1964 to compete with the BBC and launched the careers of many well-known DJs, achieving enormous popularity.

Mr O'Rahilly, who lived in Ireland, had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

Radio Caroline was the first of several pirate radio stations that challenged BBC radio's dominance in the 1960s.

The station played pop music all day, while the BBC only played pop for an hour a week.

'Changed the world'

After the Marine Broadcasting Offences Act was passed in 1967, Radio Caroline continued to broadcast from ships until 1991, when the Ross Revenge was shipwrecked off the Kent coast

The station, which started broadcasting again on medium wave in 2017, helped pave the way for modern commercial radio.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Radio Caroline was the first pirate radio station off the UK and seen as the precursor to commercial radio in the country

One of the presenters who started on the station, Johnnie Walker, tweeted: "Farewell to Radio Caroline founder Ronan O'Rahilly, The man who made the impossible possible and changed radio forever.

"Thanks Ronan for the incredible experience of being a Caroline deejay and to challenge the Government in 1967. You were an amazing man."

Hypnotist Paul McKenna tweeted a picture of himself and Mr O'Rahilly and said: "I am very sad at the passing of my friend the great Ronan O'Rahilly, founder of Radio Caroline.

"He was such an important person in influencing world events. A personal inspiration and a dear friend, he is definitely someone who changed the world for the better. Rest in peace..."