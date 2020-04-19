Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Keith McCarthy and Anthony Galvin have links to Hertfordshire, London and Ireland, police said.

Two men wanted in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist have been named by police.

Kerrin Repman, 29, was killed when his motorbike was hit by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Harwich, Essex, on Wednesday.

The BMW's driver and passenger were seen leaving the area on foot.

Det Ch Insp Scot Egerton said he would "strongly urge" Keith McCarthy, 40, and 19-year-old Anthony Galvin to come forward and help the inquiry.

Image copyright Google Image caption Kerrin Repman was hit by a BMW on Marine Parade on Wednesday afternoon

Police said the men have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland and are both 5ft 5in (1.65m).

"Anybody who is found to be assisting these men in any way will be subject to a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender," added Det Ch Insp Egerton.

A pedestrian in her 70s who was seriously injured in the incident on Marine Parade is in a stable condition in hospital, police said.