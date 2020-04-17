Image caption Waterglade Industrial Park was closed off after the lorry container was discovered in October

A man has been charged with an immigration offence in connection with the deaths of 39 people in a lorry in Essex.

Gazmir Nuzi was arrested in London on Thursday, according to Essex Police.

The 42-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person.

Mr Nuzi, of Barclay Road, Tottenham, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The bodies of the 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a lorry container on an industrial estate in Grays on 23 October.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead.