Image copyright Sevtap Ahmet Image caption Ali Kiraz Ozel (centre, pictured with his son Ahmet and wife Rasime pictured right) died after his family phoned for help because he was struggling to breathe

The daughter of a man who died from coronavirus has complained about the NHS 111 service, which she said did not treat his case with urgency.

Ali Kiraz Ozel died at home in Southend, Essex, a few hours after his family phoned for help because he was struggling to breathe.

His daughter, Sevtap Ahmet, said the decision not to send an ambulance "took away his chance of living".

An NHS 111 spokesman said all complaints would be investigated.

Mr Ozel, who was aged 66 and had diabetes and high blood pressure, developed a cough on 7 April.

His wife Rasime Ozel called the service the following morning. Their son was already self-isolating in his bedroom after developing a cough.

The family told the BBC the operator said Mr Ozel's blood pressure tablets could be making his cough worse.

They changed his tablets and prescribed some antibiotics, which he started taking the same day and his cough improved that evening.

Image copyright Charlie Jones Image caption Ali Kiraz Ozel lived for his family, including his wife Rasime, his daughter Sevtap, his son-in-law Cemal and two grandchildren Eliz and Deniz

However, he deteriorated the next day and Mrs Ozel called the service again in the afternoon. She told them he was suddenly very breathless and lethargic, which were new symptoms.

She said the doctor told her to wait for the antibiotics to start working, but her husband died later that evening.

Paramedics said he had a heart attack due to the virus and his death certificate named Covid-19 as the cause of death.

Mrs Ahmet, a mother of two, said: "We are angry and confused. We trusted the medical professionals and they let us down.

"We weren't even offered a chance to save him. We feel he has lost his life for no reason.

"He could barely move or talk. So why was no ambulance sent?

"And how could antibiotics have helped? We need answers and I'm worried there are many more families in this terrible position."

Image copyright Sevtap Ahmet Image caption Ali Kiraz Ozel, pictured with his grandchildren, was a really happy man with a zest for life and a large number of friends, his daughter said

She said her father, who was a retired shopkeeper, did everything for his family. He was born in Turkey and had lived in England for 40 years.

"Family was the sole purpose of his being, he loved his grandchildren. He was really happy, he had such a zest for life and a huge number of friends," she said.

Her mother was taken to hospital with suspected coronavirus shortly after Mr Ozel's death but is now recovering.

"I haven't even been able to comfort my mother," Mrs Ahmet said. "She was too fragile to go to the funeral. Only seven of us could go and we could not even hug each other. It was heartbreaking.

"I just hope that other families do not have to go through this, wondering if their loved one could have been saved."

Mrs Ahmet said she had lodged a complaint about how her father was treated.

In her letter of complaint to the 111 service, Mrs Ahmet wrote: "We followed 111's advice and he was therefore denied any treatment.

"My father didn't even qualify as a statistic in the daily death rates."

A spokesperson for NHS 111 in Essex said: "We would encourage anyone who has any concerns about the advice they have received from our service to raise them with us directly so they can be fully and properly investigated, and so that we can then immediately act on them."

