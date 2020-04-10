Image copyright Family photo Image caption Becky gave birth to 7lbs 4ozs (3.36kg) Freyja on 13 March at Broomfield Hospital in Essex

A mother who was unable to visit her sick newborn baby in hospital for two weeks has brought her home.

Becky, from Maldon, Essex, did not see her 28-day-old daughter Freyja in person for 14 days while her partner Darren suffered from flu-type symptoms.

She was feeling very "anxious" ahead of her visit on Tuesday to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

When she got there she had to "go straight into being a mother" and it "just felt natural" she said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Freyja was born with meconium aspiration syndrome, a breathing problem, but is now doing "well"

Freyja, who was born with breathing problems, came home on Thursday, is feeding and doing well, her mother said, but still requires some oxygen at times.

"She has got so big, and she has blue eyes.

"I was thrown in the deep end (when I saw her), as she needed her nappy changing, a feed and a cuddle."

She said they had been so "well looked" by the hospital, who had arranged video calls for her and helped her with breast feeding and changing a nappy.

As a first-time mother, she said she did not know what to do.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Freyja was sent to Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge for treatment

She also praised volunteer Scott Foord who acted as a "milkman" to deliver her breast milk to the hospital when she was unable to leave the house.

They have kept in contact she said and can not thank him enough.

Image copyright Scott Foord Image caption Scott Foord delivered Becky's breast milk to the hospital for a week

"I was really anxious before I was able to see her, as I had to go on my own, due to hospital rules being in place.

"When I saw her I was quite emotional but it all just felt so natural", she said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Becky took Freyja home at about 17:00 BST on Thursday 9 April

