Image copyright Google Image caption The park and ride was chosen because it is closed, it is close to roads and it can be secured

A temporary mortuary has been set up in at a park-and-ride facility to "ease pressure on existing mortuaries" during the coronavirus outbreak.

The site in Chelmsford would help the NHS "cope with the rise in deaths" in the county, Essex County Council said.

It was chosen because its location in Little Waltham is near main roads and can be secured.

County council leader David Finch said it was "a stark indicator of the difficult times we are facing."

'Dignity and care'

The council said the decision to provide the extra capacity was taken as part of the emergency planning across Essex, including Southend and Thurrock, to respond to the coronavirus, reduce its spread and ease pressure on the NHS and other services.

Mr Finch said: "We are working hard to make sure that we handle each tragic loss with dignity and care.

"I want to give every assurance to any of you who loses a loved one that this facility will be sensitive to that."

Specialist company Kenyon International Emergency Services will set up and run the facility.