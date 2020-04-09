Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mark Noble says it is important we look out for each other at this time

The captain of West Ham, Mark Noble, has donated £35,000 to help vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be distributed through a community hub set up by Basildon Borough Council in Essex.

The donation is separate to the initiative to generate funds for the NHS recently announced by Premier League players.

Noble said: "I am so impressed by the way the community in Basildon is pulling together."

The money will be used to provide medicine and food for those most in need in the Basildon area, the council said.

The 32-year-old midfielder said: "It is so important at this time we all do what we can to look out for one another.

"I have spoken before about how excited I am by what I see happening in Basildon and the potential for the future and I felt it was important to send a token of support at this time of need."

Council leader Gavin Callaghan said the money was "a great boost at these challenging times" and it was "greatly appreciated".

