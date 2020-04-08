Lorry driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 39 counts of manslaughter after the deaths of a group of Vietnamese migrants.

The 31 males and eight females were discovered in a refrigerated trailer on 23 October in Grays, Essex.

Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland, previously admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

At the same Old Bailey hearing, co-defendant Gheorghe Nica denied 39 counts of manslaughter.