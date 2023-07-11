Essex lorry deaths: Marius Draghici jailed for more than 12 years
A people trafficker has been jailed for 12 years and seven months over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who died in a lorry container.
Marius Draghici, 50, from Romania, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.
The bodies were discovered on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, in October 2019.
The Old Bailey heard conditions in the trailer must have been "unspeakable".
The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, said Draghici "was a small but essential cog in the wheels of this criminal conspiracy" that "put would be migrants at risk of death".
Draghici was in charge of the migrants' onward transportation in the UK - acting as a driver - and prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC described him as the "right hand man" to one of the ringleaders, Gheorghe Nica.
