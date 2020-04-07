Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lee Chapman died in hospital from his injuries

A 23-year-old man has become the fourth person charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed to death on a street.

Lee Chapman, 26, died in hospital after being found in Cromer Street in Southend-on-Sea on 6 March.

Tyrel Thompson, of Kingston Road in Wimbledon, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder. He will appear before magistrates in Chelmsford later.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and 45-year-old Sarah Wahid, all from Southend, have already been charged with murder.

They will next appear at Basildon Crown Court on 15 May. The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

The 17-year-old also faces two charges of possessing Class A drugs and one charge of intent to supply drugs.

A 14-year-old boy, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until 8 June and a 44-year-old man has been released under investigation.