Princess Alexandra Hospital security guard charged with rape
- 7 April 2020
A man charged with the rape of a woman at an NHS hospital worked there as a security guard, police have said.
Nicholas Bell, 22, of Harlow, Essex, was arrested after reports a woman in her 30s was assaulted at the town's Princess Alexandra Hospital on Sunday.
He appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday and will remain in custody until appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 May.
Essex Police said they were continuing to investigate.