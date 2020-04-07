Coronavirus: 'Astrophotography helps me cope with the lockdown'
An astronomy photographer says stargazing has helped him to "switch off" and cope with being in lockdown.
Dawid Glawdzin has been taking pictures from his garden in Southend for about a year, posting them in Facebook groups.
He said he had seen a "big rise" in questions from people asking about the hobby since social distancing rules were brought in to fight coronavirus.
His photos have been taken with a DSLR camera and tripod but he said anyone could start with a high-end smartphone.
Mr Glawdzin, 37, has had a lifelong love of astronomy and photography and decided to learn how to capture images of the skies.
"You see plenty of nebulas and galaxies out there. It's the sheer scale of everything which shows how small and insignificant we are," he said.
"Rather than spending time looking at the news and social media, which can be depressing, I'd rather switch it off and focus on something more positive."
Mr Glawdzin said the biggest challenge with being restricted to taking photos from his home had been light pollution and he spent a lot of time processing pictures afterwards to try to eliminate it.
"Typically, I take between 60-200 individual frames then stack, or blend, them together to one single image," he said.
He uses a good quality DSLR camera and a tracking device, which rotates according to the Earth's rotation to allow for clearer images.
But he insisted people could capture the moon and Milky Way with a cheaper DSLR or a decent smartphone and a tripod using night mode or manual settings.
Mr Glawdzin said: "Lots of people are getting into it and I've noticed a big rise in the number of questions I'm being asked.
"The feedback I've had has been rewarding. It helps me deal with everything."
All photos by Dawid Glawdzin