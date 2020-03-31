Coronavirus death: Essex GP Habib Zaidi had virus
A GP who died after showing "textbook symptoms" had coronavirus, it has been confirmed.
Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, 24 hours after being taken ill on 24 March.
He was one of the first doctors in the UK to die after contracting the virus.
His daughter, Dr Sarah Zaidi previously said his death was "reflective of his sacrifice" and he had a "vocational attitude to service".
Dr Zaidi, a GP in Leigh-on-Sea for more than 45 years, had been self-isolating and had not seen patients in person for about a week.
He was a managing partner of Eastwood Group Practice with his wife Dr Talat Zaidi. Their four children all work in the medical profession.
Dr Jose Garcia-Lobera, GP chair at NHS Southend Clinical Commissioning Group, said Dr Zaidi had left behind a an "incredible legacy".
"[He] was a "hugely respected, selfless man who dedicated his life to helping others.
"Dr Zaidi will always be remembered for his significant contribution to local health services through his long career as a GP," he said.
