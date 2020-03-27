Image caption A man is accused of coughing on two police officers

A man who is accused of coughing on two police officers after claiming to have coronavirus has been charged with assault.

The incident happened after police were called to a disturbance in Colchester, Essex, on Wednesday evening.

The man in his 20s will appear before Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Essex Police said the officers "have taken the appropriate precautions in line with force and national guidance".

As well two counts of assault on an emergency worker, the man has also been charged with breaching of a restraining order and possession of a Class B drug.