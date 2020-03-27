Image copyright Jason Smedley Image caption Hotel owner Jason Smedley said he wanted to help NHS workers and ambulance crews who needed accommodation

A Victorian seafront hotel is offering beds to frontline NHS workers and ambulance crews as they battle against the coronavirus.

The Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, Essex, closed its doors to the public as a response to government advice to cut the spread of Covid-19.

The hotel's owner Jason Smedley said: "We wanted to help out and do our bit."

He said some of the NHS staff wanted to live away from their homes because of fears of infecting loved ones.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Royal Hotel in Clacton has 23 beds

Mr Smedley said his employees had been very supportive.

"They don't need to work but they have rung to ask to come in, rather than being bored at home," he said.

A NHS worker staying in one of the 23 rooms at the hotel, and who asked not to be named, said: "It's absolutely brilliant, amazing to help those workers who could be a high risk to their families.

"It takes away the anxiety. The room is great with a sea view."