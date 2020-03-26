Essex

Harlow teen arrested after doctor robbed on way to work

  • 26 March 2020
Market Square Harlow Image copyright Geograph/Julian Osley
Image caption The first robbery happened in Market Square, Harlow

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of mugging a doctor who was on his way to work.

The victim was approached by three people and forced to withdraw money from a cash machine in Harlow, Essex, on Wednesday night.

He had been on his way to a hospital when he was approached in Market Square at about 21:25 GMT, police said.

Officers believe the attack may be linked with two further robbery attempts within the following hour.

A second victim, approached outside a McDonald's restaurant at 21:50, fled after a group asked for a cigarette and money.

A third victim was approached in Fifth Avenue shortly after 22:15 but escaped unharmed after three people threatened to stab him.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday morning. Essex Police is trying to trace two other suspects.

It comes as a national salute is set to take place to honour the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites