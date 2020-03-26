Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Tintern Avenue, Westcliff-on-Sea on 12 December

A fourth man has been charged after a man was stabbed to death in Essex.

Asqeri Spaho, 25, from Westcliff-on-Sea, died at a property in Tintern Avenue, in the town, on 12 December. A second man was taken to hospital.

Durald Sokoli, 27, of Ayley Croft in Enfield, north London, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of cannabis.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Southend on Thursday.

Scott Heaney, 22, from Highbury in London, Brian Kincloch, 31, from Upper Holloway, and Wesley Hendrickson, 31, of Ashcroft Crescent, Enfield, were earlier also charged with murder, attempted murder and aggravated burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Tottenham arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and possession of drugs has been released under investigation.

Two 21-year-olds arrested in connection with the investigation have been released without charge.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers were still looking to find Mitchell Harris, 28, in connection with a disturbance in Tintern Avenue at about 04:25 GMT on 12 December.