Image copyright PA Media Image caption Basildon University Hospital is among those to stop visitors in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Three Essex hospitals have blocked visitors from seeing or accompanying patients in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Southend Hospital, Basildon University Hospital and Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford brought in restrictions to "minimise the impact" of the pandemic.

Exceptions will be made for women in labour, whose partners will be allowed, children, who will be allowed a parent, and end-of-life patients.

The measure was introduced on Tuesday.

Image caption Southend Hospital is also closing to visitors except in exceptional circumstances

The hospitals said they asked "for the public's help in respecting these rules".

As of Tuesday there have been 88 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex with eight of those in Southend.