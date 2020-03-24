Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police uncovered a haul of toilet rolls and hand wash when they stopped a van following reports of a break-in

Three men have admitted stealing toilet rolls and handwash as supplies ran low because of the coronavirus crisis.

The men, all from Essex, were charged after police stopped a van in South Ockendon on Friday night.

Johnnie Scamp, 29, of Aveley, James Scamp, 41, of Purfleet, and Thomas Simmonds, 37, of South Ockendon pleaded guilty to burglary.

Police were initially alerted when a vehicle smashed through a closed barrier on a building site.

At Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, the three men were given community service orders.

Johnnie Scamp must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, while the other two men must carry out 140 hours.

Their haul was taken from a site in Hatfield Peverel, north east of Chelmsford.