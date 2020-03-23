Image copyright Facebook/Gosfield School Image caption Burglars took four large freezers as well as all the food inside from the school kitchen

A school was broken into and raided of all its food, including four full large freezers.

The burglary at Gosfield School in Halstead, Essex, happened overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Items taken included four commercial-sized freezers full of food, all of the dry foods in the kitchen and all chilled food from the catering refrigerators, the school said.

It added that staff were "incredibly saddened".

Image copyright Facebook/Gosfield School Image caption The burglars raided the fridges too, leaving behind only eggs

Essex Police said it was investigating the burglary.

It happened after schools closed on government orders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On its Facebook page, the school said it would now be unable to feed the children of key workers who are still attending and staff who have agreed to run a "skeleton operation".

It said staff had been into the village to purchase food "but with restrictions on what they are allowed to purchase this is not straightforward".

Supermarkets have started to restrict sales of essential food and household items as a result of coronavirus stockpiling.

The school has asked children of key workers, as identified by the government, to take a packed lunch to school.

More than than 1,600 people have commented on the Facebook post to express their "disgust".

One person wrote: "What a horrible thing to happen, so sorry for the school."

Another said: "Unbelievable... Whatever happened to 'pulling together'."

